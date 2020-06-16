Additional COVID-19 Death, 5 More Cases Reported on Cape

BOSTON-The latest daily report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) includes one additional coronavirus-related fatality and five more reported cases of the virus on Cape Cod.

To date, 131 people within Barnstable County have died due to COVID-19, while the county has seen a total of 1,494 reported virus cases.

Both Dukes County and Nantucket County saw one additional case reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported in each county to 43 and 14 respectively. No additional fatalities were reported on the islands in the latest report.

In Massachusetts, 7,665 people have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

While other states across the country report new spikes in coronavirus cases, the DPH is continuing to report positive movements in the statewide positive test rate, testing capacity, and number of people hospitalized for the virus. The seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests is down 91% since April 15, while there has been an 83% decline in the three day average of COVID-19 fatalities in Massachusetts since then as well.

The statewide hospitalization rate continues to hover just below 1%, according to the DPH, while the number of people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital is now at 12.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.