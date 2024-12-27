You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Advertisements Being Brought Back To Steamship Authority Boats

December 27, 2024

Steamship Authority photo:

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority Board of Governors has decided to reinstate its policy of advertisements on its ferries.

Last summer, the board voted to stop accepting new ads after a controversial placement by People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals which was aimed at raising awareness about whale deaths from fishing gear entanglements.

Dukes County board member James Malkin moved to reinstate the ads at this month’s meeting, saying that he had been in discussion with the Vineyard Transit Authority and others that rely on them to communicate with the traveling public.

The board voted to review incoming ads going forward. Chairman Robert Jones recognized the possibility of a future lawsuit, which the board is prepared to defend.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
