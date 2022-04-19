Advisory Committee Formed for Cape Cod ARPA Funding Plans

BARNSTABLE – An advisory committee has been formed in order to provide insight to Barnstable County officials regarding the $41 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding made available for local projects.

Both the Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates will be given feedback on criteria, priorities, and potential destinations for the money, which was issued by Congress in the wake of COVID-19’s impact.

Previous recommendations have included funding for water management, public health, and relief for local businesses.

The following selection is from a press released issued by Barnstable County officials: