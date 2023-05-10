Advocates Call on Healey to Reevaluate Joint Base Cape Cod

BOURNE – Environmental advocates are calling on Governor Maura Healey to reevaluate Joint Base Cape Cod’s place in the region following a pause on the intelligence command’s work by the Air Force.

In a letter to Healey, Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said the 22,000-acre area could go a long way in alleviating the region’s housing crisis and as conservation land.

“The pause spawned by the Air Force created a real opportunity say let’s take a look at, going forward, how the Commonwealth as a whole can be served by the combined uses of this property,” said Gottlieb.

Recently, Airman Jack Teixeira was charged with potentially leaking over 100 classified government documents.

Teixeira worked with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, a command of Joint Base Cape Cod.

The Association has also urged Healey to deny any potential state funds to the base for the construction of a proposed machine gun range.