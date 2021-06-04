After Cyber Attack, Steamship Authority Launches Temporary Website

HYANNIS – As the organization continues to work with law enforcement officials following Wednesday’s cyber security attack, the Steamship Authority has launched a new, temporary website to aid travelers.
The following excerpt is from a press released published by the Steamship Authority on Friday:
The ticketing processes, including online and phone reservations, will continue to be affected today. We will continue to honor existing reservations at Authority terminals, and rescheduling and cancellation fees will be waived. Scheduled trips to and from the islands continue to operate safely as scheduled, although some delays in the ticketing process may occur.
At this point, customers remain unable to book or change reservations online or by phone. Although some credit card access is now available at terminals and parking lots, the use of cash is recommended as it will speed the process of completing the transaction.
The Steamship Authority is continuing to work with our team internally, as well as with local, state, and federal officials externally, to address Wednesday’s incident. At this point we are unable to release any further details.
We thank our customers for their continued patience.