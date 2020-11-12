After Election Win, Senator Moran Returns to Beacon Hill

HYANNIS – After winning the race for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat, Sen. Susan Moran (D-Falmouth) said she is back to work and planning for the community’s future amid a global pandemic.

“I’m really grateful to the voters for being in support and allowing me to continue as their senator,” said Moran.

Moran defeated Republican Jay McMahon for a two-year term with 56 percent of the vote in the November 3 General Election.

This will be Moran’s first full term in office, having initially won the seat in a special election early this year after former State Senator Vinny deMacedo (R-Plymouth) stepped down from his seat to accept a position with Bridgewater State University.

Moran said her first goal after the election is to continue to fight for COVID-19 relief for the community.

“The first order of business is really to continue to get the COVID relief to folks who very badly need it, including trying to keep businesses open, trying to keep folks in their homes, trying to keep landlords afloat. All of those things are incredibly pressing.”

She also said that she plans to continue in the tradition of deMacedo in working across the aisle with all members of legislation, and encouraging communication and cooperation between both parties on common issues.

“That’s how we get the most of it. That’s how we find the most agreement and common ground. I intend to continue to do that and advise folks to contact me with any questions or concerns they might have,” said Moran.

Moran said that as the COVID-19 outbreak continues and the legislation devises ways of mitigating its impacts, she urges residents to continue social distancing and mask wearing to beat the upcoming flu season.

She said that, with vigilance, the community can successfully fight COVID without the need to shut down schools or restrict businesses further.