After Lizard Hitchhiker, ARL Warns About Animal Stowaways

HYANNIS – A stowaway lizard from Florida recently prompted the Animal Rescue League of Boston to warn travelers about potential animal hitchhikers.

The non-native reptile was brought to ARL’s Brewster shelter after a returning traveler discovered it in their vehicle.

The lizard was a Brown Anole, native to Florida but not Massachusetts, and has since been brought to a reptile rescue organization in Connecticut to be rehomed, said ARL.

ARL spokesman Mike DeFina said that non-native species should always be brought to animal experts, whether discovered among luggage after a trip or bought as a pet and no longer wanted.

“We don’t come across this specific scenario all that often, but there are plenty of people out there who have lizards or snakes who are not native to Massachusetts or our local environment. And we do see from time to time, for various reasons, whether the pet owner doesn’t want the animal anymore or doesn’t really know what to do with it,” said DeFina.

Many animals released into new ecosystems they are not originally from can become invasive species and damage the local environment.

“Unfortunately a lot of people just do go into the backyard, local park, lake or pond, and release the animal and that is definitely not something you want to do. You always want to make sure that a non-native species is brought to a rescue organization,” said DeFina.

DeFina said that ARL will make sure any animals brought to them find a proper home, however residents can take non-native animals to other shelters as well or contact their local animal control officer.