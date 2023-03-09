AG Campbell Leads Coalition To Fix Coding For HIV Medicines

BOSTON – A coalition of attorney’s general led by Attorney General Andrea Campbell recently submitted a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Center for Health Statistics calling for new diagnostic codes for preventative medicine for HIV to reduce grey area in current coding laws and protect patients from improperly charged copays.

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, is a form of antiretroviral therapy used to prevent the transmission of HIV which federal law requires to be covered by most health plans along with related expenses at no cost to the patient.

However, the AG’s office has received complaints from patients who have been charged for PrEP related services in violation of the Affordable Care Act.

According to the AG, the lack of a unique code for the medication creates difficulty for providers in designating which services are preventative, making it harder to ensure accurate billing across providers and third-party vendors.

“By creating a diagnostic code specific to PrEP, we would give doctors the ability to more accurately classify PrEP and related services as preventative and ensure patients are billed appropriately,” said Campbell.

“All patients deserve to know their rights to care and coverage. My office is proud to lead this coalition in hopes of ensuring greater, more affordable access to this critical HIV prevention medication.”

Campbell has issued an advisory in congruence with the letter reminding residents and consumers of their right to PrEP and associated services at no-cost in most cases.

To view the letter, click here.

To read the advisory, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter