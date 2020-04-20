AG: Consumer Reporting Firm Equifax to Pay $18M After Breach

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey has announced that one of the largest consumer credit reporting agencies in the country, Equifax, has agreed to pay more than $18 million after a massive 2017 data breach compromised the personal information of nearly three million Massachusetts residents.

The Democrat said Friday that a consent judgment approved by a Suffolk Superior Court judge on April 13 resolves the 2017 complaint.

Healey’s suit alleged Equifax failed to patch a known vulnerability in its network, allowing hackers to infiltrate its systems and gain access to the sensitive personal information of least 147 million consumers nationwide.