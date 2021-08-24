You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AG Healey: Baker Did Right Thing by Requiring Vaccines

August 24, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday that Governor Charlie Baker did the right thing by requiring vaccines for state employees.

Healey said she took a similar step in the AG’s office by also requiring vaccines.

She praised the administration for proposing a statewide mask mandate for students and teachers in K-12 schools until COVID-19 vaccination rates increase. Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Friday he’ll ask the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for authority to require masks in public schools through October 1.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts increased by more than 3,300 over the weekend.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

