AG Healey Funding Summer Jobs for Young People on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – Over $262,000 in grant funding for 70 organizations across the state has been announced by Attorney General Maura Healey to fund summer jobs for young people, including some on the Cape Cod and Islands.

Local organizations benefiting include YMCA Cape Cod, Pleasant Bay Community Boating in Harwich, and Island Grown Initiative in Vineyard Haven.

The Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program promotes jobs enabling teens and young people to help their communities through jobs that promote nutrition, healthy living and professional development, according to Healey.

“For eight years, we’ve worked closely with inspiring organizations in every corner of the state to create safe, positive summer experiences for young people,” said Healey in a statement.

“These summer jobs provide Massachusetts teens with invaluable opportunities to challenge themselves, gain new skills, and make a difference in their own communities by promoting healthy living.”