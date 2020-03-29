AG Healey Joins Coalition Calling On Trump To Prioritize Production of Protective Gear And Testing Supplies

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joined a coalition of attorneys general from around the country last week in calling on President Trump to fully utilize the Defense Production Act and immediately prioritize the production of masks, respirators, and other critical items needed by front line workers during COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Our health care providers, first responders and law enforcement are working around the clock to fight this epidemic and we need to do everything we can to keep them safe.” said Healey.

The attorneys general argue that the federal government must act immediately and use its authority to distribute as many necessary supplies as soon as possible, so that states have the tools they need to fight the epidemic.

“President Trump needs to step up and work with states to make sure our front line personnel have the tools they need to save lives and protect themselves”