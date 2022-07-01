AG Healey Offers Tips on Summer’s High Electricity Rates

HYANNIS – Attorney General is launching a new education campaign to share resources with the public as record high electricity rates take effect this summer.

Effective on July 1, basic service rates for customers in Eversource’s eastern division will rise roughly 30% compared to rates from last summer.

The AG’s office cites inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as factors leading to higher prices of fossil fuel, and as a result, higher rates for electricity.

“As temperatures rise this summer, so will your monthly bills. We want families who are worried about paying their monthly bills to know that help is available to manage these record high energy rates,” Healey said.

Tips from the AG’s office include lowering energy usage at home in order to save on monthly bills. Mass Save can provide people with an energy efficiency audit.

Residents can also look into if their utility company offers a payment plan to customers. The AG’s office notes that those who follow a payment plan are protected from having their service shut off for the duration of the plan.

Individuals who are facing financial hardships can see if their utility company offers an income-eligible assistance program.

The Good Neighbor Energy Fund, may be able to help customers whose household income is between 60 to 80 % of the state median income.

Healey’s office also advised the public should watch out for misleading electric suppliers who could potentially use the rate hikes this season to make false promises about offering lower bills.

A report from the AG’s office showed suppliers like this charge higher rates to low-income residents and residents in communities of color.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter