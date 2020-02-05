AG Healey Opens Grant Application Period for Youth Summer Jobs Program

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has opened the sixth annual application period for her office’s summer jobs program for young people across the state.

The Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program will use health-care related settlement money secured by the AG’s office to provide funding to organizations to hire teens for jobs that are focused on public health and wellness.

“Our summer jobs program provides hundreds of young people with an opportunity to challenge themselves, develop new skills and promote healthy living,” said Healey.

“We look forward to seeing the difference our young people will make in their communities this summer.”

Through the program, young people will have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote nutrition, physical fitness and healthy lifestyles.

The AG’s Office will issue grants to municipalities and other government offices and non-profits within the state.

Since launching the program in 2015, the office has funded more than 850 summer jobs for youth across the state.

Last year, nearly $322,000 in grant funding was awarded to 100 organizations across the state.

Grant awards will fund youth employment from July 6 through September 4.

Interested applicants can visit the AG’s website for more information and application instructions.

Applications must be received by 5pm on Friday, February 21.