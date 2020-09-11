AG Healey Releases Statement on Voting Integrity

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, along with a coalition of 24 other state attorney generals, released a statement highlighting the importance of election integrity.

“It’s against the law to vote twice in the election. That is true everywhere in the United States. Anyone who intentionally votes twice faces serious legal consequences. So do those who direct others to engage in this illegal conduct. To voters: we want each of you to vote and to know that state attorneys general are here to ensure your vote is counted, your voice is heard, and our elections have integrity.”

The coalition points to recent remarks by President Donald Trump to vote twice in the upcoming election as a reason for their message.

They’re reminding the public that voting twice is against federal law and in some states, is a felony.

Healey is joined in signing and issuing the statement by a coalition of attorney generals from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.