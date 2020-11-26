AG Healey Secures $525,000 in Settlement with Home Depot

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey recently announced that her office secured $525,000 in a settlement with The Home Depot, Inc.

The office said that the settlement resolved a multi-state investigation of a 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million consumers nationwide, including shoppers at 45 Home Depot stores in Massachusetts.

“Retailers must take meaningful steps to protect consumers’ credit and debit card information from theft when they shop,” said AG Healey in a statement.

“This settlement ensures Home Depot complies with our state’s strong data security law and requires the company to take steps to protect consumer information from illegal use or disclosure.”

The breach involved hackers gaining access through the retailer’s network through malware deployed on the company’s self-checkout point-of-sale system.

Customers who used self-checkout lanes throughout U.S. Home Depot stores between April 10, 2014 and September 13, 2014 were at risk of their payment card information being obtained by hackers.