Against the Tide Events Shifting to Virtual Format

HYANNIS – This year’s Against the Tide events will be held virtually.

Hosted by the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, the events have raised money and awareness for years. Running, walking, and swimming elements are involved, along with paddle-boarding and kayaking.

Executive Director Cheryl Osimo said that making the transition to a virtual format was necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of the way the world is today, we want to make sure that we keep all of our friends and supporters safe,” Osimo said.

Osimo said that these virtual events are another example of the coalition transitioning operations to a virtual format. Meetings, check-ins, and other elements of their operations have been done virtually since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s different for sure,” she continued, “but we have to do the best that we can.”

Virtual events will be held on June 20, August 15, September 19, and September 26.

For more information, visit the coalition’s website by clicking here.