Agreement Reached for Joint Base Cape Cod Water Systems

BOURNE – An agreement has been struck that will transfer ownership of water and wastewater systems at Joint Base Cape Cod in exchange for the building of a new facility on the base.

Converge LLC will build a fitness facility on Joint Base Cape Cod for Air National Guard members in exchange for the U.S. Air Force relinquishing the utilities to the company.

Air Force officials had been trying to find a different organization to take over the systems for roughly a decade before the deal with Converge.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the Massachusetts Air National Guard and the Air Force. Managing utilities is not part of our core competencies; this divestment will allow our people to focus more on their primary military missions,” said Colonel Sean Riley, 102nd Intelligence Wing Commander.

American States Utility Services has been chosen by Converge to operate the systems.

Converge Managing Partner Matthew Kennedy said the deal is the first of its type to trade utility systems for a new facility.

“This innovative transaction represents the first step in public-private partnership, among state, local and federal government as well as the private sector to address the significant water quality issues facing Cape Cod,” Kennedy said.

Talks between the company, the state’s Air National Guard, and the Air Force lasted for about two years.

The Air National Guard has been managing the systems since the 1970’s.

According to Converge’s site, the company partners with government agencies to plan, finance, and oversee projects that help communities.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter