Agway of Cape Cod Hiring for Seasonal Positions

DENNIS -Agway of Cape Cod is letting residents know that they are hiring.

Those who love pets, plants and working with people in a fast-paced environment are encouraged to apply for seasonal jobs starting immediately.

Positions are available at Agway’s three stores, located in Chatham, Dennis and Orleans.

Opportunities exist for cashiers, warehouse workers, garden center work, customer service store runners and parking lot attendants.

Most positions begin as part-time seasonal with opportunities for growth.

Stringent protocols are in place at all Agway stores to keep customers and employees safe, including social distancing, face masks and rigorous cleaning protocols.

Agway is a family-owned and operated business in its 27th year of business.

