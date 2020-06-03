AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod to Host Facebook Live Fundraiser

PROVINCETOWN – The AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod has announced that due to state health restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual “Chef’s Table” fundraiser will be re-imagined and postponed to later this year.

“A Night at the Chef’s Table” was created in 1992, to bring the community together and raise money to fight the AIDS epidemic on Cape Cod.

The event is traditionally held on the first Thursday in June.

To commemorate the anniversary of “Chef’s Table,” ASGCC will host a Facebook Live “BINGO” fundraising event on Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

“Our agency began in the AIDS epidemic as a way to help those who were often left without supports due to stigma and discrimination to provide comfort and care as they faced their own personal fight against HIV/AIDS. Chef’s Table was an important fundraiser to raise revenue for our cause that was nonexistent in that time,” said Dan Gates, ASGCC President and CEO.

“As our mission evolved to prevent the spread of HIV and other public health crises. It’s ironic that the COVID-19 pandemic is the cause of our re-imagining of Chef’s Table. We remain steadfast in our fight against health crises, this isn’t our first pandemic, and we are resilient.”

The Facebook live fundraiser will be hosted by Gates and Jennifer Allard of Mainsail Events.

Anyone interested in participating in the event are asked to register by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

To register, click here.

The donation minimum is $20.