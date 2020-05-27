Air and Space Museum Awaits Chance to Reopen

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Air and Space Museum is anticipating when they are able to reopen its doors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum opened to the public for the first time in February, but then had to close weeks later due to the emergence of the virus.

Project Manager Keith Young said that turnout to the museum was solid prior to the closure. Since then, it has been a challenge to discover what comes next.

“We’ve been following what the governor has said, been working with the Cape Cod Museum Trail people to be informed about what’s happening down there, and hoping for the best,” Young said.

Young said that while the closure has been disappointing thus far, he remains optimistic about the museum’s future.

“As I had mentioned before, we’re looking to be a part of the community for a long time, and this is just a setback,” he stressed.

Expansion plans for the museum will likely be pushed back due to the pandemic, Young added, but the health and safety of residents is the primary focus of the museum’s team.

Young looks forward for the doors of the museum to open back up, which he anticipates will be after July 1.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Air and Space Museum’s website by clicking here.