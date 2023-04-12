Alcoholic Beverages To Be Banned In-Season On Cahoon Hollow Beach

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet is advising residents and visitors of new regulations banning the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the Cahoon Hollow Beach Area.

The ban, made in agreement with the Cape Cod National Seashore, will prohibit both the consumption and/or possession of an open container of alcohol in the premises.

Town officials cited safety concerns as the primary reason for the ban, with a steady rise in traffic and visitation to Cahoon Hollow Beach over the last six years correlating with an increase in excessive alcohol use and disorderly conduct including assaults, public intoxication, and littering over that timeframe.

The ban will complement existing year-round regulations deeming it unlawful for any person to consume alcoholic beverages on town owned property.

The Cape Cod National Seashore will add the prohibition to the Superintendent’s Compendium, becoming enforceable starting May 20, 2023 and lasting through September 10, 2023.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter