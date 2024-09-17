You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Algae Advisory Issued for Ashumet Pond

Algae Advisory Issued for Ashumet Pond

September 17, 2024

Association to Preserve Cape Cod

MASHPEE – A cyanobacteria alert has been issued for Ashumet Pond in Mashpee by the town and Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

A green, paint-like film was noticeably visible on the water’s surface by the shore. 

The Association urges visitors to avoid contact as it can lead to irritation, and accidental ingestion can lead to illness.

Dogs and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins through ingestion, with some pets dying following contact with the harmful bacteria in previous incidents.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 