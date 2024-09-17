Algae Advisory Issued for Ashumet Pond

MASHPEE – A cyanobacteria alert has been issued for Ashumet Pond in Mashpee by the town and Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

A green, paint-like film was noticeably visible on the water’s surface by the shore.

The Association urges visitors to avoid contact as it can lead to irritation, and accidental ingestion can lead to illness.

Dogs and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins through ingestion, with some pets dying following contact with the harmful bacteria in previous incidents.