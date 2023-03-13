All-Way Stop Sign To Be Installed At School Street & Piney Road In Cotuit

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works is working to install stop signs at the intersection of School Street and Piney Road/Highland Avenue in Cotuit.

The work will transform the intersection into an all-way stop while also adding advance warning signs and pavement markings leading up to the intersection.

The town hopes these modifications will improve traffic safety.

Resident and commuters should expect temporary closure on School Street while work is underway.

Road work is expected to be performed by March 16 should weather conditions be favorable.

The town is reminding drivers to please slow down when traversing through road construction areas and to follow safety and detour signs along the way.

Those with questions or who wish to receive project updates may contact the Department of Public Works by dialing 508-790-6400.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter