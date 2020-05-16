Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod Holding Virtual Walk

HYANNIS – In place of the Dave Birtwell Walk, Alzheimer’s Family Support Center (AFSC) will be hosting the 5 BY FIVE Virtual Walk for Alzheimer’s.

AFSC asks participants to walk to support free Alzheimer’s services and donate $5, then that participant will invite five more to join.

Each of those participants donates $5 as well, and also invites another five more people to join in the walk, keeping the cycle going.

The goal of the 5 BY FIVE is to eventually get hundreds of people to help raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFSC said that participants can walk simply around their houses or yards, or through their neighborhoods to raise money for the free service.

The Virtual Walk will go until June 13.

For more information on the walk or to donate, visit this link.

Those who need more help on getting a walk page started can call (508) 896-5170, email info@capecodalz.org, or send a text to (508) 274-0912.