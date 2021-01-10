Alzheimer’s Family Support Center to Hold Mindfulness Event

BARNSTABLE – Later this month the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod will start their new year “Art’s and Ideals” with Calmer Choice instructor Patty Weinstein.

The program will focus on Mindfulness, and will guide participants through exercises with the intention of increasing inner resilience, reducing stress, and improve sense of well being.

This edition of Art’s and Idea’s will take place on January 22nd from 2-3 p.m. and will take place via zoom.

If you are interested email info@capecodalz.org, and include your name as well as the names of anyone joining you.