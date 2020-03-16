Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Suspends Group Activities Over Virus

BREWSTER – The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod has announced that all group activities will be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All social activities, support groups, and other events are being called off in order to keep patients, families, and staff members safe.

Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Molly Perdue said that all staff members have been reminded of proper hygienic measures to take, such as washing their hands and practicing social distancing.

Perdue also said that backup measures are being prepared if something were to happen to staff members or other caregivers.

“They need to have some type of emergency plan in place just in case they get sick, and they’re going to need some support or they need supplies,” Perdue said.

Telephonic and electronic support will be expanded by the center, in order to ensure that resources are consistently available.

Perdue said that it is important for anyone, regardless of their age, to make plans of action should a virus-related incident arise, especially if they are caring for an elderly individual who is experiencing dementia-related diseases.

“What we do know from research around care-giving is we don’t want someone to hesitate because they don’t know how they’re going to care for their loved one,” she continued, “and not make that call, or not go to the hospital or their medical provider.”

“With this type of plan in action, family members and caregivers can be prepared,” Perdue said.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.