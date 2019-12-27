AM Radio Could Be Used in Bourne to Relay Emergency Info

BOURNE – Bourne town officials recently heard a proposal to utilize AM radio waves to relay important information during emergency situations.

Emergency Management Director Charles Noyes made requests for capital outlay funding and included the pitch to buy AM radio frequency. He explained that the information issued via radio would be vital for Bourne residents specifically.

“What they need to do, where they need to go, where they cannot get to anymore because the road system has failed, or something else has happened,” Noyes said.

The system is estimated to cost around $25,000, according to Noyes. Messages would be able to be sent out 24 hours a day.

Noyes also went on to say that if the system were to be implemented, residents of the town would have to be made aware of the alternate method.

“We have to let our residents know that when all the power goes off, and the internet doesn’t work, and your cellphone no longer works, you can go to an AM radio,” he continued.

“We will talk to you, and let you know what’s going on, and what you can do to help yourself out.”

Seventeen other municipalities in the state have utilized AM radio frequencies to broadcast emergency information.