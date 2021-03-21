Amendment Could Extend To-Go Cocktail COVID Policies

HYANNIS – An amendment has been introduced that would extend the current to-go cocktail policies that were created in the midst of the pandemic to assist restaurants who were struggling because of health and safety guidelines.

The “Cocktails-To-Go Extension” Amendment to Bill S.35 would extend current legislation for two years to help with COVID-19 recovery. Since it was first instituted in July it is estimated that To-Go cocktails have made up as much as 10 percent of total sales for restaurants and bars in Massachusetts.

“Beer, wine and mixed drinks to-go has not only proven very popular with customers and the dining public, it has also created a vital revenue stream for many segments of the industry. The ability for customers to purchase restaurant quality, professionally made beverages is a trend that we do not see going away and maybe one of the few positives that will come out of this pandemic. Extending this authorization for a few years beyond the end of the pandemic is a rare win, win, win. It meets a demand for customers, it provides restaurants owners with a revenue stream and helps the Commonwealth rebuild vital meals tax collections,” said Steve Clark from the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

The extension will allow restaurants and bars to not only make up for sales lost during the coronavirus pandemic but will also allow for a return in investments made in the supplies needed to sell cocktails To-Go such as sealable bottles, caps, shrink wraps, and labels.

Will Moore, CapeCape.com Newscenter