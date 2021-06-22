Lodging Trade Group Eases Face Covering and Social Distancing Requirements

HYANNIS – As vaccination rates continue to rise across the country, the American Hotel & Lodging Association is easing face covering and social distancing requirements.

AHLA CEO Chip Rogers provided the guidance following updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“In response to increasing vaccination rates across the country and of our workforce, and consistent with CDC and OSHA guidance, the hotel industry supports vaccinated employees being given the choice whether to continued wearing face coverings,” Rogers said in a statement.

He said the change in policy for vaccinated employees is a result of the industry’s ongoing commitment to encourage vaccinations and a recognition of all employees who have received a vaccine.

Previously, the ALHA announced that fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to social distance or wear face coverings in accord with CDC guidelines.

All guests and hotel employees, regardless of vaccination status, are asked to respect those changes.

Those who have not yet received vaccinations should continue both social distancing and wearing face coverings while in common areas of the hotel.

Rogers also said that vaccinated employees and guests are welcome to continue wearing face coverings if that is their preference.

Employee and guest safety are top priorities. Hotels have met the pandemic with an industry-wide set of health and safety protocols – Safe Stay.

The association said the protocols will evolve and align with CDC and OSHA guidelines to keep travelers and employees safe. ALHA encourages individuals to get vaccinated as we unite to reach a sense of normalcy.