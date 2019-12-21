American Red Cross Seeking Holiday Season Blood Donations

BARNSTABLE – During the season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients do not have to worry about the availability of blood this winter.

Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.

Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations.

In Massachusetts, four blood drives have already been canceled this month, resulting in 83 uncollected donations.

However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment does not take a vacation or stop for nasty weather.

Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.

As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross through January 5th, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in Massachusetts or 16 years of age with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To schedule an appointment and to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1 800 RED CROSS [1 800 733 2767] or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.