America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration Canceled Due to Pandemic

PLYMOUTH – For the first time in 25 years, America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration parade in Plymouth has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the event said that the safety of everyone involved, including volunteers and the public, was the biggest factor in the decision.

Parade Executive Director Olly DeMacedo said that it was a very difficult decision to make.

“It’s unfortunate for us, it’s mostly disappointing for people like us who love what we do, we love telling America’s story, we love celebrating Thanksgiving in a very special way that America’s Hometown does it,” said DeMacedo.

Next year is the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving celebration.

Nearly 200,000 people gather in Plymouth every year to watch the event, which features hundreds of units and more than 20 floats.

Organizers are also encouraging businesses and the public to continue to donate to the parade as they support a number of causes throughout the year.

For more information on the parade and its history, go to usathanksgiving.com.

DeMacedo said that he’s looking forward to next year’s event.

“We’re in this thing together, just not only people here in America’s hometown, but in our country,” said DeMacedo.

“We’re going to get through this and we’ll be bigger and better.”