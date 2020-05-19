AmeriCorps Cape Cod Program Suspended During COVID-19

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has suspended the 2019-2020 AmeriCorps Cape Cod program year in order to ensure the safety of members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension of the program and the closing of AmeriCorps Cape Cod residences will go into effect May 31.

Their final stipend payment will occur on June 1.

According to county officials, the decision was made based on consultation from public health officials and in accordance with guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control regarding congregate housing.

Barnstable County has arranged for all AmeriCorps members to receive a COVID-19 test and those who test positive will remain quarantined in the residence until their symptoms subside for at least 3 days.

Those who test negative or decline to be tested will be asked to vacate as soon as possible for their own safety, according to county officials.

AmeriCorps Program staff will work with Barnstable County Human Resources to assist members in their transition out of program housing as needed on a case by case basis.

County officials said that the decision is solely a result of not having a way to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 among program members due to the close-quarters nature of the program housing, and that Barnstable County remains committed to supporting AmeriCorps service on Cape Cod.

The county thanked the AmeriCorps members for their dedication to service and plans to begin the next program year when it is safe to do so.