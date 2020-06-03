Animal Rescue League Adoption Services Resume

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston has announced that adoption services throughout their network have been resumed.

They were halted in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Intake services were also suspended with the exception of emergency situations, but those have resumed as well.

Those looking to adopt an animal will be asked to conduct an interview via telephone with the ARL at first. Only those with an appointment will then be allowed to enter shelters or lobbies, and social distancing measures and face coverings will be required.

Other ARL services will resume in phases.

