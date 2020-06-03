You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Animal Rescue League Adoption Services Resume

Animal Rescue League Adoption Services Resume

June 3, 2020

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston has announced that adoption services throughout their network have been resumed.

They were halted in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Intake services were also suspended with the exception of emergency situations, but those have resumed as well.

Those looking to adopt an animal will be asked to conduct an interview via telephone with the ARL at first. Only those with an appointment will then be allowed to enter shelters or lobbies, and social distancing measures and face coverings will be required.

Other ARL services will resume in phases.

To learn more, including how to adopt, visit the ARL’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 