Annual Falmouth Fund Recipients Announced

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation recently published its 2024 grant recipients.

The Falmouth Fund, established as an endowment in 2009, has awarded more than one-point-two-million dollars in total grants to 97 nonprofit organizations benefiting Falmouth residents in various categories.

Sharon Nunes, the chair of the Falmouth Fund advisory committee, says they are humbled by the daily work that is done by nonprofits, and that the Fund is honored to support them.

The full list:

Alzheimers Family Support Center, $1,500

To support the family ceramics program at the Falmouth Art Center

Amazing Grace of Cape Cod, $8,000

To support Falmouth youth impacted by family incarceration

Arts Falmouth Events, $2,500

To support annual community events highlighting Falmouth artists and musicians

Behavioral Health Innovators, $5,000

To support the PASS program in Falmouth High School: Positive Alternative to Student Suspension

Belonging to Each Other, $7,500

To provide cold weather housing and case management support for those experiencing homelessness in Falmouth

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & The Islands, $2,500

To support one-to-one mentoring relationships in Falmouth

Colorful Kidz, $2,000

To provide room makeovers for Falmouth children in need

College Light Opera Company, $5,000

To support theatre internship programs for students at Falmouth High School and Falmouth Academy

Consumer Assistance Council, $5,000

To support community education and outreach to the Falmouth community

Elder Services of Cape Cod & The Islands, $4,000

To support the Meals on Wheels program for Falmouth residents

Falmouth Band Parents, $2,000

To support the purchase of marching band jackets

Falmouth Bike Lab, $1,500

To support the purchase of bike lights, bike helmets, and high visibility vests

Falmouth Chorale, $3,000

To support the spring 2024 concert “Et Lux Perpetua”

Falmouth Housing Trust, $5,000

To support Phase 1 of the New Projects program for housing on Waquoit Highway

Falmouth Service Center, $10,000

To support the purchase of fresh food from local organizations, supplementing food allocations from the Boston Food Bank

Falmouth Theatre Guild, $4,000

To support the purchase of LED lights to enhance the theatre experience

Farming Falmouth, $10,000

To support expansion of the program currently growing food for the Falmouth Service Center

Friends Of Nobska Light, $3,000

To support the volunteer education and training program

Highfield Hall & Gardens, $5,000

To support the Woodwell Climate Research Center Visiting Artist program

LINK – Linking Indigenous & Non-Indigenous Knowledge, $8,000

To support the 2024 educational program on Wampanoag history and culture

Penikese Island School, $8,000

To support the Penikese Island Discovery Days program for all Falmouth sixth graders

Sustainable Cape, $5,000

To support the Nutrition Incentive Program at the Falmouth Farmers’ Market

The 300 Committee Land Trust, $5,000

To support Falmouth’s land conservation through the TerraCorps program

Woods Hole Film Festival, $2,500

To support video streaming for the 2024 season

YMCA Cape Cod, $5,000

To support summer camp scholarships for Falmouth students