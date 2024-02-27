Annual Falmouth Fund Recipients Announced

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation recently published its 2024 grant recipients.
The Falmouth Fund, established as an endowment in 2009, has awarded more than one-point-two-million dollars in total grants to 97 nonprofit organizations benefiting Falmouth residents in various categories.
Sharon Nunes, the chair of the Falmouth Fund advisory committee, says they are humbled by the daily work that is done by nonprofits, and that the Fund is honored to support them.
The full list:
Alzheimers Family Support Center, $1,500
To support the family ceramics program at the Falmouth Art Center
Amazing Grace of Cape Cod, $8,000
To support Falmouth youth impacted by family incarceration
Arts Falmouth Events, $2,500
To support annual community events highlighting Falmouth artists and musicians
Behavioral Health Innovators, $5,000
To support the PASS program in Falmouth High School: Positive Alternative to Student Suspension
Belonging to Each Other, $7,500
To provide cold weather housing and case management support for those experiencing homelessness in Falmouth
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & The Islands, $2,500
To support one-to-one mentoring relationships in Falmouth
Colorful Kidz, $2,000
To provide room makeovers for Falmouth children in need
College Light Opera Company, $5,000
To support theatre internship programs for students at Falmouth High School and Falmouth Academy
Consumer Assistance Council, $5,000
To support community education and outreach to the Falmouth community
Elder Services of Cape Cod & The Islands, $4,000
To support the Meals on Wheels program for Falmouth residents
Falmouth Band Parents, $2,000
To support the purchase of marching band jackets
Falmouth Bike Lab, $1,500
To support the purchase of bike lights, bike helmets, and high visibility vests
Falmouth Chorale, $3,000
To support the spring 2024 concert “Et Lux Perpetua”
Falmouth Housing Trust, $5,000
To support Phase 1 of the New Projects program for housing on Waquoit Highway
Falmouth Service Center, $10,000
To support the purchase of fresh food from local organizations, supplementing food allocations from the Boston Food Bank
Falmouth Theatre Guild, $4,000
To support the purchase of LED lights to enhance the theatre experience
Farming Falmouth, $10,000
To support expansion of the program currently growing food for the Falmouth Service Center
Friends Of Nobska Light, $3,000
To support the volunteer education and training program
Highfield Hall & Gardens, $5,000
To support the Woodwell Climate Research Center Visiting Artist program
LINK – Linking Indigenous & Non-Indigenous Knowledge, $8,000
To support the 2024 educational program on Wampanoag history and culture
Penikese Island School, $8,000
To support the Penikese Island Discovery Days program for all Falmouth sixth graders
Sustainable Cape, $5,000
To support the Nutrition Incentive Program at the Falmouth Farmers’ Market
The 300 Committee Land Trust, $5,000
To support Falmouth’s land conservation through the TerraCorps program
Woods Hole Film Festival, $2,500
To support video streaming for the 2024 season
YMCA Cape Cod, $5,000
To support summer camp scholarships for Falmouth students
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter