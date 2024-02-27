You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Annual Falmouth Fund Recipients Announced

Annual Falmouth Fund Recipients Announced

February 27, 2024

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation recently published its 2024 grant recipients.

The Falmouth Fund, established as an endowment in 2009, has awarded more than one-point-two-million dollars in total grants to 97 nonprofit organizations benefiting Falmouth residents in various categories.

Sharon Nunes, the chair of the Falmouth Fund advisory committee, says they are humbled by the daily work that is done by nonprofits, and that the Fund is honored to support them. 

The full list:

Alzheimers Family Support Center, $1,500  

To support the family ceramics program at the Falmouth Art Center 

 Amazing Grace of Cape Cod, $8,000  

To support Falmouth youth impacted by family incarceration 

 Arts Falmouth Events, $2,500 

To support annual community events highlighting Falmouth artists and musicians 

 Behavioral Health Innovators, $5,000 

To support the PASS program in Falmouth High School: Positive Alternative to Student Suspension 

 Belonging to Each Other, $7,500 

To provide cold weather housing and case management support for those experiencing homelessness in Falmouth 

 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & The Islands, $2,500 

To support one-to-one mentoring relationships in Falmouth 

 Colorful Kidz, $2,000 

To provide room makeovers for Falmouth children in need 

 College Light Opera Company, $5,000 

To support theatre internship programs for students at Falmouth High School and Falmouth Academy 

 Consumer Assistance Council, $5,000 

To support community education and outreach to the Falmouth community 

 Elder Services of Cape Cod & The Islands, $4,000   

To support the Meals on Wheels program for Falmouth residents 

 Falmouth Band Parents, $2,000    

To support the purchase of marching band jackets 

 Falmouth Bike Lab, $1,500 

To support the purchase of bike lights, bike helmets, and high visibility vests 

 Falmouth Chorale, $3,000 

To support the spring 2024 concert “Et Lux Perpetua” 

 Falmouth Housing Trust, $5,000 

To support Phase 1 of the New Projects program for housing on Waquoit Highway 

 Falmouth Service Center, $10,000 

To support the purchase of fresh food from local organizations, supplementing food allocations from the Boston Food Bank 

 Falmouth Theatre Guild, $4,000 

To support the purchase of LED lights to enhance the theatre experience 

 Farming Falmouth, $10,000 

To support expansion of the program currently growing food for the Falmouth Service Center 

 Friends Of Nobska Light, $3,000 

To support the volunteer education and training program 

 Highfield Hall & Gardens, $5,000 

To support the Woodwell Climate Research Center Visiting Artist program 

 LINK – Linking Indigenous & Non-Indigenous Knowledge, $8,000 

To support the 2024 educational program on Wampanoag history and culture 

Penikese Island School, $8,000 

To support the Penikese Island Discovery Days program for all Falmouth sixth graders  

 Sustainable Cape, $5,000 

To support the Nutrition Incentive Program at the Falmouth Farmers’ Market 

 The 300 Committee Land Trust, $5,000 

To support Falmouth’s land conservation through the TerraCorps program 

 Woods Hole Film Festival, $2,500 

To support video streaming for the 2024 season 

 YMCA Cape Cod, $5,000 

To support summer camp scholarships for Falmouth students 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 