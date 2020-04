HYANNIS – The 26th annual Father’s Day Car Show in June has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce organizes the yearly event on Main Street in Hyannis, which features hundreds of classic cars and musical entertainment.

The event attracts around 60,000 people every year and has become one of New England’s largest annual car shows.

Organizers are planning to re-schedule the event in 2021.