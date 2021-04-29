Report: Cape Cod Homeless Number Rises Slightly

BARNSTABLE – Annual data from the Cape and Islands Regional Network on Homelessness indicates the number of homeless people has increased slightly over the past year in the region.

Every year, the network collects Point in Time data to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in places such as shelters, cars, or on streets.

Counts are done across the nation towards the end of January; this year, the local data accounts for the total number of homeless people on January 26.

The network said there were 343 people experiencing homelessness in the region during this year’s count, up by six people compared to 2020.

Based on the 2021 data, the network was able to conclude that there has been a nearly direct correlation between the rise in the number of people staying in emergency shelters and fall in the number of those who were without shelter, due to the accessibility of emergency grants and COVID-related funding.

In addition, the network said that the pandemic–and spacing requirements as a result–led to a drop in the number of people and families within family shelters.

Those in transitional housing also increased, the network added, as a new housing project was opened and another facility became a transitional housing site.

To read the full report, visit the website for Barnstable County Human Services by clicking here.