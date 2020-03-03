Barnstable High School Hosts Annual Sports Symposium on Knee Injuries

BARNSTABLE – Coaches, trainers, parents, and students are invited to the second annual Sports Symposium this Saturday.

The event will be hosted by Peter Bentivegna, MD from Cape Cod Healthcare, and will focus on dealing with knee injuries, pain management, and recovery for high school athletes.

Bentivegna is the volunteer team physician for the Barnstable football team.

“We had a very successful first annual symposium last year with the Concussion Discussion, so we decided to follow up with a program on knee injuries,” said Bentivegna.

“Particularly, their treatment, prevention, and what’s important as well: pain management in the high school athlete.”

Bentivegna said that pain management is critical for students, as it can lead to loss of sleep, loss of energy, and depression which can amplify the pain even further.

He also said that he recommended and was looking into alternative medications other than opioids for the students, as addiction can start as early as high school.

The event will feature multiple clinician speakers and a panel discussion with several Cape Cod Healthcare providers.

“We have several speakers coming from Children’s Hospital who are experts in their field,” said Bentivegna.

Some of the speakers include Dr. Melissa Christino, an orthopedic surgeon at the Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) and expert in sports and knee injuries; Dr. Christine Greco, clinical director of the Pain Treatment Center at BCH; and Sarah Carpenito, Sports Injury Prevention Specialist and Athletic Trainer at the Micheli Center for Sports Injury Prevention.

There will also be a local panel consisting of Kathryn Rudman, local pediatrician and physician for Barnstable High, and Dr. Andrew Smith, an orthopedic surgeon.

Bentivegna said that the can be particularly hard for students to deal with injuries compared to professional or college athletes.

“The high school athlete has a lot of stresses. They’ve got not only the sports, they’ve got their academics they need to do, their whole social situation,” said Bentivegna.

“With an ACL injury, for the better part of 6 months, between the injury, the maybe surgery, and rehab, this can really take a toll on the athlete from a mental, physical, and emotional standpoint that requires significant support from the team, the community, from the parents, and the medical community.”

The Second Annual Sports Symposium will be held at the Barnstable High School Knight Auditorium on Saturday, March 7 from 9 am to 12 pm.