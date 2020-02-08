Annual Xiarhos Blood Drive Begins Saturday

YARMOUTH – Cape Cod Healthcare’s 10th Annual Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drive gets underway Saturday, February 8 at the Yarmouth Police Headquarters.

The event is held in honor of Xiarhos, a U.S. Marine Corporal and Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School graduate who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009.

The blood drive is meaningful to the Xiarhos family as it was a lack of available blood that led to Nick’s death.

After an explosion, Nick fought for three hours and was given all available blood. He died when the supply ran out.

“That gave us a message that we need to do more here on Cape Cod,” said retired Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief, and Nick’s father, Stephen Xiarhos.”

The blood drive is the largest on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Xiarhos said the event is bittersweet.

“We are doing it because there is a need for blood. Remember, it never ends,” Xiarhos said.

“You can’t create blood so the need is constant, but you are doing it in memory of your son.”

He said donors should be proud that they are actually saving lives.

“One pint of blood can save up to seven lives,” Xiarhos said.

All the blood collected during the blood drive remains on Cape Cod.

“It’s very special. It’s very powerful and something to be very proud of,” he said.

The drive runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 9. Those two days are at Yarmouth Police Headquarters.

The drive will also be held Wednesday, February 12, Nick’s birthday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center inside Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

Nick would have turned 32 this year.

Blood donations are also accepted anytime at the donor center at the hospital.