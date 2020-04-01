Another COVID-19 Death in Barnstable County Reported, State Death Total Reaches 122

BOSTON-An additional 33 new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus were reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19-related illness to 122.

The newly reported victims include a female from Barnstable County, who was in their 50s according to the state. Both their status regarding preexisting conditions and hospitalization were unknown at the time of the report’s publication.

The ages of the victims reported by the DPH Wednesday ranged from their 30s to 100s. All victims either were confirmed to have preexisting conditions or were not confirmed either way. Two were confirmed to have not been hospitalized.

7,738 residents across Massachusetts have now tested positive for COVID-19, with 1,118 new cases reported Wednesday. 51,738 state residents have received tests in total.

According to the DPH, 255 cases are within Barnstable County, and 11 are in Dukes County and Nantucket County combined.

