Appeals Court Weighs Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's Quest for Casino Land in Taunton

February 6, 2020

February 6, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s long running effort to secure sovereign land for a casino in Massachusetts is now in the hands of a federal appeals court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday in Boston in an appeal brought by the Tribe.

The three-judge panel pressed lawyers for the tribe and residents opposed to the $1 billion First Light Resort and Casino on the legal particulars of the case.

The panel is expected to rule later.

The tribe was granted 321 acres of trust lands by the federal government, but a judge overturned it in 2016 after residents argued the tribe didn’t qualify for the land.

