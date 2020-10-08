Appellate Judges Let 2020 Census Continue Through October

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A panel of three appellate judges has upheld a lower court order allowing the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident to continue through October.

But the panel on Wednesday struck down a provision that had suspended a year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

The ruling by the three judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld part of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s preliminary injunction last month, and rejected part of it.

Attorneys have indicated they would likely appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.