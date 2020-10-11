Applications Available for Affordable Home Ownership in Harwich

YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has announced that homeowner applications are now available for six affordable homes in Harwich.

The two 2-bedroom homes and four 3-bedroom homes are located on Murray Lane.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend an applicant information meeting.

Meetings are being held in October and November with more information on sign-up and registration at habitatcapecod.org.

Applications for the homes can be found at the Habitat website, picked up at the Habitat for Humanity office on Rt. 6A in Yarmouth Port or it can be mailed by calling the Habitat office at 508-362-3559.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, December 1 and the lottery will take place sometime in March/April 2021.

To qualify for the homes, applicants’ income must be at or below 60 percent of the area median income by household size for four homes and at or below 65 percent of area median income by household size for two homes.