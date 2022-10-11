Applications Being Accepted by Affordable Housing Lottery

HYANNIS – Applications are currently being accepted for the wait list lottery by the Cape Cod Ready Renters Program.

The list is used to select renters for over 40 existing affordable properties in Yarmouth, Barnstable, Orleans, and Falmouth. The income limits vary per address, and units are limited to households earning less than 80 percent of the mean area income. units vary from one to four bedrooms.

The deadline for applications will be November 3 at 3 p.m.

All questions about the application should be directed to the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority at 26 Court Street in Plymouth.

They can be reached at (508)-398-2231, extension 10147. Those looking to request an application are asked to contact Mary Waygan at 1146 Route 28 in South Yarmouth; their phone number is (508)-398-2231, extension 1275