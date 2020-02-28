Yarmouth Offering First-Time Home Buyer Grants

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is offering three grants through a lottery to first time home buyers.

Two of the grants will be up to $150,000 and one will be up to $100,000.

Winners of the lottery will search for a market rate home in Yarmouth and 35 percent of the sales price up to the grant total will be awarded at closing.

Resale restrictions will be recorded at closing.

Eligible applicants must be able to obtain a mortgage for the purchase price of the home and have household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income for Barnstable County. Household assets must be no more than $75,000.

The application deadline is May 1 by 5 p.m.

Applications are available at the Housing Assistance Corporation, Yarmouth Town Hall, Yarmouth Public Libraries, and the Yarmouth Housing Authority. Interested individuals can also call HAC for a copy to be emailed.

An information session is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Yarmouth Senior Center on Forest Road.