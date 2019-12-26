Elderly and Disabled Tax Aid Available in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Applications for funding that aids low income elderly and disabled people with their real estate taxes are now available in Barnstable.

The money is distributed through an award process every year. Taxpayers provide funds by using a voluntary check-off on their real estate tax bills.

To be considered for the award, recipients must have been aged 65 years or older on July 1, 2019, or receiving benefits from a disability entity recognized by the state or federal levels.

Applications will be accepted through January 15, and awards will be announced on January 30.

For more qualification information and to find an application, visit www.townofbarnstable.us or call the Treasurer’s office at 508-862-4656. Applications are also available at the Barnstable Adult Community Center.