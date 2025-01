QUINCY – The New England Aquarium says the 2024-2025 cold-stunned sea turtle season has come to a conclusion.

In the last two months, the Aquarium says its rescue and rehabilitation team has treated 518 live turtle patients, with 417 of them being critically-endangered Kemp’s ridley.

All of the animals were treated for hypothermia-related conditions and will continue their rehab until the summer.

