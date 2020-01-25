You are here: Home / NewsCenter / ARL President Announces Retirement

January 25, 2020

BREWSTER–President of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) Mary Nee has announced that she is retiring later in the year.

Nee’s career of leading nonprofit organizations and government agencies in Boston spans across almost 43 years. She became just the second female president of the ARL in 2012.

As president, she has led movements to deliver low-cost veterinary services, investigate cases of animal abuse and neglect, bring about legislative advocacy for animals, and more.

Nee’s final day in the position is May 1.

For more information, visit www.arlboston.org.

