Army Corp of Engineers Seeks Comments on Vineyard Sound Erosion Prevention

FALMOUTH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is seeking public comments on proposed work in Vineyard Sound at Menauhant Road in Falmouth.

The work involves the placement of 22,500 cubic yards of sand for beach nourishment to create a berm to help address ongoing erosion and protect Menauhant Road.

Two new rubble-mound groins will also be constructed perpendicular to the nourishment to help keep it in place and prevent sand from flowing into Bourne’s Pond.

Armor stone will also be utilized to help prevent damage and erosion from storms.

Comments from the public, local agencies and tribes, as well as other parties are welcomed by USACE.

Public comments can be made to crystal.i.gardner@usace.army.mil.