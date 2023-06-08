ARPA Funds Provide Boost for Local Transitional Housing

FALMOUTH – With its share of the recently unveiled $5 million in ARPA funds by Barnstable County, nonprofit “Belonging to Each Other” is looking to help address Cape Cod’s housing crisis.

Director of Development and Community Relations Elyse DeGroot said the organization received $350,000 to boost its temporary housing for those suffering from homelessness with a connection to Falmouth by putting it towards a new house.

“We have a house in town that we have in mind and right now we are still in the process of discussing it. No purchase or sales has been signed, but we do believe that we will be having a purchase and sales and probably the next month,” said DeGroot.

Currently, the organization has the capacity to serve twelve individuals struggling with homelessness, providing transitional housing over the winter for up to 6 months.

“The plan is to use the house for a year and run a pilot project to assess what the best use of the house is. We will continue to run the men’s and women’s house in this for the 6 months during the winter and use the current facility that we have our eyes on potentially for transitional housing for people who may need a little more than 6 months,” said DeGroot.

Other groups that received ARPA money include YMCA Cape Cod, Cape Cod Community College, and the Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

More on Belonging to Each Other can be found on their website.